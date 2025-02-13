NJIT visits Bryant after Moore’s 22-point showing

NJIT Highlanders (5-20, 2-8 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (15-10, 9-1 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Bryant after Tim Moore Jr. scored 22 points in NJIT’s 80-69 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-3 at home. Bryant scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Highlanders are 2-8 against America East opponents. NJIT ranks ninth in the America East shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

Bryant averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game NJIT allows. NJIT averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Bryant allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earl Timberlake is averaging 15.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Rafael Pinzon is averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games.

Tariq Francis is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Moore is averaging 14.1 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.