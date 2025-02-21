NJIT takes on UMBC, aims for 4th straight home win

UMBC Retrievers (14-11, 7-6 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (10-16, 7-6 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts UMBC trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Highlanders are 6-7 in home games. NJIT has a 6-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Retrievers are 7-6 in conference games. UMBC has a 7-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

NJIT averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.7 per game UMBC gives up. UMBC has shot at a 38.4% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 39.3% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enya Maguire averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Alejandra Zuniga is averaging 17 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Jordon Lewis is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds. Jaden Walker is shooting 40.5% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 57.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 56.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

