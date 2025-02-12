NJIT plays Bryant following Francis’ 22-point performance

NJIT Highlanders (5-20, 2-8 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (15-10, 9-1 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces Bryant after Tariq Francis scored 22 points in NJIT’s 80-69 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-3 at home. Bryant leads the America East averaging 39.1 points in the paint. Earl Timberlake leads the Bulldogs with 13.0.

The Highlanders are 2-8 in conference matchups. NJIT has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Bryant scores 82.9 points, 11.6 more per game than the 71.3 NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 64.0 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 75.6 Bryant gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Pinzon is averaging 18.4 points for the Bulldogs. Connor Withers is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tim Moore Jr. is averaging 12.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Highlanders. Francis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.