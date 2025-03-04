NJIT plays Binghamton on 11-game road slide

NJIT Highlanders (5-25, 2-13 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (15-15, 7-8 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT visits Binghamton looking to break its 11-game road skid.

The Bearcats have gone 9-3 at home. Binghamton is 7-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Highlanders are 2-13 against conference opponents. NJIT is third in the America East with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tim Moore Jr. averaging 2.1.

Binghamton’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game NJIT allows. NJIT averages 64.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 71.4 Binghamton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Gavin Walsh is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis is averaging 18.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Highlanders. Moore is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

