NJIT hosts Cooper and Albany

Albany Great Danes (16-4, 6-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-13, 3-3 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany faces NJIT after Kayla Cooper scored 24 points in Albany’s 71-59 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders have gone 3-6 at home. NJIT is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Great Danes are 6-1 in America East play. Albany is second in the America East scoring 65.6 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

NJIT averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Albany allows. Albany averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game NJIT allows.

The Highlanders and Great Danes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Kulyk averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Alejandra Zuniga is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper is averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Kaci Donovan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

