Nicholson, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to host Wilson and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-7, 5-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-13, 3-4 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Bethune-Cookman and Alabama A&M square off on Thursday.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 at home. Bethune-Cookman allows 63.9 points and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asianae Nicholson is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alisha Wilson is averaging 10.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs. Lauryn Pendleton is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 56.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.