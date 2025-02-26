Nicholson and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats host conference foe Grambling

Grambling Tigers (11-14, 8-6 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-18, 6-9 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays Grambling in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Wildcats are 6-3 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is third in the SWAC with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 4.7.

The Tigers are 8-6 against SWAC opponents. Grambling has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

Bethune-Cookman scores 60.6 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 67.4 Grambling allows. Grambling averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The Wildcats and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholson is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 9.7 points and 1.0 rebound over the last 10 games.

Kahia Warmsley is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Lydia Freeman is averaging 9.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 57.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.