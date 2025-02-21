Nichols leads Kansas against No. 12 Kansas State after 20-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (15-11, 5-10 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (24-4, 12-3 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas visits No. 12 Kansas State after S’Mya Nichols scored 20 points in Kansas’ 63-58 win over the UCF Knights.

The Wildcats have gone 16-0 at home. Kansas State averages 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 24.3 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 5-10 in conference play. Kansas ranks fifth in the Big 12 shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Kansas State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Kansas averages 10.7 more points per game (66.8) than Kansas State gives up to opponents (56.1).

The Wildcats and Jayhawks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serena Sundell is averaging 13.5 points and seven assists for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nichols is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.