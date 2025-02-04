Nichols and the Kansas Jayhawks take on conference foe No. 18 West Virginia

Kansas Jayhawks (14-8, 4-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (17-4, 7-3 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: S’Mya Nichols and Kansas visit JJ Quinerly and No. 18 West Virginia on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers have gone 12-0 at home. West Virginia averages 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 25.1 points per game.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

West Virginia makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Kansas averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game West Virginia allows.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Harrison is averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Mountaineers. Quinerly is averaging 19.2 points, 3.1 assists and 3.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Nichols is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 14.7 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 13.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.