Nicholls visits O’Keefe and UT Rio Grande Valley

Nicholls Colonels (12-6, 5-4 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-10, 5-4 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Nicholls after Charlotte O’Keefe scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 73-65 win against the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Vaqueros are 7-3 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Colonels are 5-4 against conference opponents. Nicholls ranks seventh in the Southland shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 3.7 per game Nicholls allows. Nicholls averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

The Vaqueros and Colonels square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Lorenz averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. O’Keefe is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tanita Swift is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 60.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

