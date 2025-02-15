Nicholls takes road win streak into matchup with SE Louisiana

Nicholls Colonels (16-8, 9-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (21-3, 15-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls hits the road against SE Louisiana aiming to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Lions are 10-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is the top team in the Southland with 12.5 fast break points.

The Colonels are 9-6 against Southland opponents.

SE Louisiana scores 67.2 points, 9.4 more per game than the 57.8 Nicholls allows. Nicholls has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 35.9% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The Lions and Colonels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Lions. Arianna Patton is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tanita Swift is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 64.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.4 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.