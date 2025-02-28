Nicholls takes on SFA on 4-game skid

Nicholls Colonels (16-12, 9-10 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (25-5, 15-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls aims to break its four-game slide with a victory over SFA.

The Ladyjacks are 12-1 in home games. SFA averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Ashlyn Traylor with 4.7.

The Colonels are 9-10 against Southland opponents. Nicholls is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

SFA makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Nicholls has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Nicholls has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The Ladyjacks and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traylor is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Ladyjacks. Faith Blackstone is averaging 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

Tanita Swift is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 59.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

