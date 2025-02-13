Nicholls takes on New Orleans, looks for 5th straight road win

Nicholls Colonels (15-8, 8-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-20, 2-11 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls hits the road against New Orleans trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Privateers have gone 1-6 in home games. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Nora Francois averaging 5.8.

The Colonels are 8-6 in conference play.

New Orleans is shooting 34.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 37.8% Nicholls allows to opponents. Nicholls averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game New Orleans gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francois is averaging 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Privateers. Jayla Kimbrough is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tanita Swift is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.