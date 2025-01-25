Nicholls faces Texas A&M-CC following Swift’s 22-point outing

Nicholls Colonels (11-6, 4-4 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (10-8, 2-5 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls visits Texas A&M-CC after Tanita Swift scored 22 points in Nicholls’ 75-71 win over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Islanders are 4-4 in home games. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Monae’ Duffy averaging 2.7.

The Colonels are 4-4 in Southland play. Nicholls is eighth in the Southland scoring 61.8 points per game and is shooting 41.0%.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Nicholls gives up. Nicholls averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M-CC allows.

The Islanders and Colonels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mireia Aguado is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Islanders. Tymberlin Criswell is averaging 10.8 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Swift is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Colonels. Deonna Brister is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

