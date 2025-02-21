Nicholls and UT Rio Grande Valley meet for conference matchup

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (15-13, 10-7 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (16-10, 9-8 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte O’Keefe and UT Rio Grande Valley take on Tanita Swift and Nicholls in Southland action.

The Colonels have gone 7-5 in home games. Nicholls is fourth in the Southland in team defense, giving up 58.0 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Vaqueros have gone 10-7 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Nicholls scores 61.8 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 61.4 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Nicholls gives up.

The Colonels and Vaqueros meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swift is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kade Hackerott is scoring 13.1 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Vaqueros. O’Keefe is averaging 11.8 points and 13.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 63.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.