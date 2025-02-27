Nicastro leads Western Illinois against Tennessee Tech after 25-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-14, 8-11 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (22-5, 16-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Tennessee Tech after Mia Nicastro scored 25 points in Western Illinois’ 75-70 victory against the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-0 in home games.

The Leathernecks have gone 8-11 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is 7-9 against opponents over .500.

Tennessee Tech averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Golden Eagles. Peyton Carter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Raegan McCowan is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Allie Meadows is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 74.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

