Niagara visits Rider following Davis’ 21-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (11-19, 6-13 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (12-18, 8-11 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits Rider after Josiah Davis scored 21 points in Niagara’s 78-68 overtime victory against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Broncs have gone 4-7 in home games. Rider is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Purple Eagles are 6-13 in MAAC play. Niagara ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Rider is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Olumide Adelodun is shooting 40.4% and averaging 10.8 points for the Purple Eagles. Davis is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

