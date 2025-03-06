Niagara hosts Saint Peter’s following Janneh’s 28-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-17, 8-10 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (2-24, 1-17 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays Niagara after Fatmata Janneh scored 28 points in Saint Peter’s 63-61 loss to the Marist Red Foxes.

The Purple Eagles are 1-10 on their home court. Niagara is 1-14 against opponents over .500.

The Peacocks have gone 8-10 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s gives up 59.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Niagara scores 56.7 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 59.7 Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 53.3 points per game, 25.2 fewer points than the 78.5 Niagara gives up.

The Purple Eagles and Peacocks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Safiatu Kolliegbo is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 7.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 30.1% over the past 10 games.

Laila Grant averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Janneh is averaging 18.4 points, 12 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 51.9 points, 24.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.