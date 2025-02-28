Niagara hosts Iona following Reaves’ 26-point game

Iona Gaels (12-16, 9-8 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-17, 5-11 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Niagara after Dejour Reaves scored 26 points in Iona’s 77-70 overtime loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Purple Eagles have gone 6-5 in home games. Niagara ranks eighth in the MAAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Justice Smith averaging 2.2.

The Gaels are 9-8 against MAAC opponents. Iona is sixth in the MAAC scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

Niagara averages 68.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 71.1 Iona gives up. Iona’s 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Niagara has given up to its opponents (45.7%).

The Purple Eagles and Gaels match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olumide Adelodun is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 10.5 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Luke Jungers is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 6.4 points. Reaves is averaging 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.