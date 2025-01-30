Niagara hosts Canisius on home skid

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-15, 3-6 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-16, 0-9 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays Canisius looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-5 at home. Niagara averages 23.4 turnovers per game and is 1-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Golden Griffins are 3-6 against MAAC opponents. Canisius ranks seventh in the MAAC scoring 26.0 points per game in the paint led by Jaela Johnson averaging 10.0.

Niagara is shooting 33.9% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Niagara gives up.

The Purple Eagles and Golden Griffins meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talia Dial is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 8.8 points. Safiatu Kolliegbo is shooting 36.3% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 36.7% and averaging 10.1 points for the Golden Griffins. Franka Wittenberg is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 55.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 30.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.