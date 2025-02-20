Niagara hosts Brown and Siena

Siena Saints (14-10, 11-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-21, 0-14 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Niagara after Anajah Brown scored 23 points in Siena’s 66-51 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Purple Eagles are 1-8 in home games. Niagara is 1-18 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Saints are 11-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Niagara is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Siena allows to opponents. Siena’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Niagara has allowed to its opponents (49.2%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Safiatu Kolliegbo is shooting 35.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Teresa Seppala is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Saints. Ahniysha Jackson is averaging 16.3 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 50.0 points, 23.4 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 31.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Saints: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.