Niagara faces Canisius on 5-game slide

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-13, 2-7 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-18, 2-7 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara is looking to end its five-game slide with a win over Canisius.

The Golden Griffins are 1-8 in home games. Canisius is 0-10 against opponents over .500.

The Purple Eagles are 2-7 in MAAC play. Niagara allows 70.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

Canisius’ average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Canisius allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul McMillan IV is averaging 19.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Olumide Adelodun is shooting 38.7% and averaging 10.5 points for the Purple Eagles. Justice Smith is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 21.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.