N’Guessan leads Kansas State against No. 20 Arizona after 20-point showing

Arizona Wildcats (17-6, 11-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-11, 6-6 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces No. 20 Arizona after David N’Guessan scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 81-73 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Kansas State Wildcats are 8-3 on their home court. Kansas State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Arizona Wildcats are 11-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona has a 16-6 record against teams over .500.

Kansas State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Arizona averages 12.7 more points per game (82.8) than Kansas State allows to opponents (70.1).

The Kansas State Wildcats and Arizona Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Kansas State Wildcats, while averaging 12 points. Coleman Hawkins is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Caleb Love is averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Arizona Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 12.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kansas State Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Arizona Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.