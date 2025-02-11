N’Guessan leads Kansas State against No. 13 Arizona after 20-point outing

Arizona Wildcats (17-6, 11-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-11, 6-6 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces No. 13 Arizona after David N’Guessan scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 81-73 win over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Kansas State Wildcats have gone 8-3 at home. Kansas State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Arizona Wildcats are 11-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona is the Big 12 leader with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 8.0.

Kansas State’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Arizona allows. Arizona averages 12.7 more points per game (82.8) than Kansas State gives up to opponents (70.1).

The Kansas State Wildcats and Arizona Wildcats face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Kansas State Wildcats, while averaging 12 points. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jaden Bradley is averaging 11.9 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Arizona Wildcats. Caleb Love is averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kansas State Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Arizona Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.