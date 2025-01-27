Newsome leads East Texas A&M against SFA after 20-point showing

East Texas A&M Lions (4-13, 1-7 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (15-5, 5-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M takes on SFA after Jordyn Newsome scored 20 points in East Texas A&M’s 83-65 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Ladyjacks are 7-1 in home games.

The Lions are 1-7 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M is 1-3 in one-possession games.

SFA averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game SFA gives up.

The Ladyjacks and Lions match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Blackstone is averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nykesha Sanders is averaging 4.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Lions. Newsome is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

