Newman leads Louisiana Tech against Western Kentucky after 23-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (18-9, 7-7 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-12, 5-8 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Western Kentucky after Sean Newman Jr. scored 23 points in Louisiana Tech’s 85-74 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Hilltoppers are 11-4 in home games. Western Kentucky has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 against conference opponents. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA with 15.6 assists per game led by Newman averaging 8.2.

Western Kentucky averages 77.2 points, 8.5 more per game than the 68.7 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is averaging three points for the Hilltoppers. Don McHenry is averaging 19.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games.

Amaree Abram is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12 points and 1.6 steals. Daniel Batcho is averaging 16.1 points, six rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

