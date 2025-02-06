Newman and Louisiana Tech host Liberty

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-6, 5-4 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (17-5, 5-4 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -7.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Liberty after Sean Newman Jr. scored 22 points in Louisiana Tech’s 66-61 overtime win against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Flames have gone 8-2 at home. Liberty is third in the CUSA scoring 77.6 points while shooting 49.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech ranks fourth in the CUSA with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaden Cooper averaging 6.0.

Liberty scores 77.6 points, 9.6 more per game than the 68.0 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Liberty allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amaree Abram is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12 points and 1.6 steals. Daniel Batcho is averaging 18 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.