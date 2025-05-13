New York looks to finish out series against Boston in game 5

New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (61-21, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -5; over/under is 208.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks look to clinch the series over the Boston Celtics in game five of the Eastern Conference second round. The Knicks defeated the Celtics 121-113 in the last meeting on Monday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 39 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 42.

The Celtics have gone 39-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is eighth in the NBA averaging 116.3 points and is shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are 12-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. New York ranks ninth in the NBA allowing only 111.7 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Celtics score 116.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 111.7 the Knicks allow. The Knicks average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Celtics give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 104.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.7 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 106.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Sam Hauser: day to day (ankle).

Knicks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.