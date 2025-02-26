New Orleans takes on Texas A&M-CC following Francois’ 20-point performance

New Orleans Privateers (3-23, 3-14 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-15, 5-12 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Texas A&M-CC after Nora Francois scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 76-74 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Islanders are 5-7 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Paige Allen leads the Islanders with 8.3 boards.

The Privateers are 3-14 in Southland play. New Orleans gives up 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.0 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 43.3% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up.

The Islanders and Privateers face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 10.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Islanders. Mireia Aguado is averaging 8.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games.

Francois is shooting 23.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 14.4 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 steals. Jasmine Jones is shooting 45.3% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 61.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.