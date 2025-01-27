New Orleans takes on Incarnate Word after Kimbrough’s 23-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-8, 5-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-15, 2-6 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on Incarnate Word after Jayla Kimbrough scored 23 points in New Orleans’ 62-55 win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Privateers have gone 1-4 at home. New Orleans is 0-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals are 5-4 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland scoring 62.1 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

New Orleans is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Privateers and Cardinals match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is averaging 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Privateers. Kimbrough is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is averaging 9.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.