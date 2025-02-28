New Orleans plays UT Rio Grande Valley on 4-game road slide

New Orleans Privateers (4-25, 2-16 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-15, 6-12 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits UT Rio Grande Valley looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Vaqueros are 10-4 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley leads the Southland with 13.6 fast break points.

The Privateers are 2-16 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is eighth in the Southland with 12.3 assists per game led by JR Jacobs averaging 4.0.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 9.7 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans’ 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than UT Rio Grande Valley has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Cliff Davis is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Thomas is averaging 11 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Privateers. Kohen Rowbatham is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Privateers: 0-10, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.