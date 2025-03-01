New Orleans plays UT Rio Grande Valley for conference matchup

New Orleans Privateers (3-24, 3-15 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-14, 11-8 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts New Orleans in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Vaqueros are 10-5 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Privateers are 3-15 in Southland play. New Orleans allows 72.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.0 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 43.6% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans’ 34.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (38.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is shooting 37.8% and averaging 13.2 points for the Vaqueros. Kayla Lorenz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nora Francois is shooting 23.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 14.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Jasmine Jones is shooting 46.1% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.