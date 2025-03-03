New Orleans plays Texas A&M-CC after Jacobs’ 20-point game

New Orleans Privateers (4-26, 2-17 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-13, 11-8 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -14.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Texas A&M-CC after JR Jacobs scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 88-78 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders have gone 14-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC ranks third in the Southland with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 5.4.

The Privateers have gone 2-17 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Michael Thomas averaging 7.9.

Texas A&M-CC scores 76.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 82.0 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 68.1 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 68.2 Texas A&M-CC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Owen Dease is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacobs averages 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc. Thomas is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Privateers: 0-10, averaging 68.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

