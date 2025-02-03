New Orleans hosts SFA following Thomas’ 22-point showing

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-13, 2-9 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-18, 2-9 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -5.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays SFA after Michael Thomas scored 22 points in New Orleans’ 76-68 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Privateers have gone 0-6 in home games. New Orleans is 1-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The ‘Jacks are 2-9 in conference games. SFA is third in the Southland scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Chrishawn Christmas averaging 7.3.

New Orleans scores 67.5 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 64.9 SFA gives up. SFA averages 64.4 points per game, 18.6 fewer points than the 83.0 New Orleans allows.

The Privateers and ‘Jacks meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JR Jacobs is averaging 3.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Privateers. James White is averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the past 10 games.

Kyle Hayman is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Keon Thompson is averaging 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

