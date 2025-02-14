New Orleans faces McNeese on home skid

McNeese Cowgirls (8-17, 3-11 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-21, 2-12 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to stop its three-game home slide with a win against McNeese.

The Privateers have gone 1-7 in home games. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Southland with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Nora Francois averaging 5.7.

The Cowgirls are 3-11 against conference opponents. McNeese averages 18.1 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when winning the turnover battle.

New Orleans’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game McNeese gives up. McNeese averages 61.6 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 72.7 New Orleans gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francois is averaging 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Privateers. Jayla Kimbrough is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kyla Davis averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Paris Guillory is shooting 37.7% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Cowgirls: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.