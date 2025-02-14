New Orleans faces McNeese following Thomas’ 32-point showing

McNeese Cowboys (19-6, 13-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (4-21, 2-12 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces McNeese after Michael Thomas scored 32 points in New Orleans’ 75-65 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Privateers are 0-7 in home games. New Orleans has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys are 13-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese averages 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

New Orleans is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 40.6% McNeese allows to opponents. McNeese averages 76.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 82.8 New Orleans allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: James White is averaging 19.2 points and seven rebounds for the Privateers. Thomas is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Javohn Garcia is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.