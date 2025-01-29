New Orleans and SFA square off in conference matchup

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (16-5, 6-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-16, 2-7 Southland)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashlyn Traylor and SFA visit Jayla Kimbrough and New Orleans in Southland play.

The Privateers are 1-5 on their home court. New Orleans is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.5 turnovers per game.

The Ladyjacks have gone 6-4 against Southland opponents. SFA is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Orleans scores 57.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 62.0 SFA gives up. SFA scores 6.4 more points per game (80.5) than New Orleans allows (74.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nora Francois is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 13.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Kimbrough is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Faith Blackstone is scoring 15.1 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Ladyjacks. Traylor is averaging 14.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.