New Mexico visits Nevada following Sanders’ 30-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (23-6, 15-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (16-13, 8-10 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts New Mexico after Kobe Sanders scored 30 points in Nevada’s 68-55 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Wolf Pack are 11-5 in home games. Nevada is ninth in the MWC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Davidson averaging 1.8.

The Lobos have gone 15-3 against MWC opponents. New Mexico leads the MWC scoring 82.7 points per game while shooting 46.3%.

Nevada’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 15.1 more points per game (82.7) than Nevada allows (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Davidson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Xavier Dusell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Donovan Dent is averaging 20 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lobos. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.