New Mexico State visits Western Kentucky following Gilvin’s 21-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (15-13, 8-7 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (20-7, 11-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky faces New Mexico State after Josie Gilvin scored 21 points in Western Kentucky’s 81-58 win over the UTEP Miners.

The Hilltoppers have gone 11-2 at home. Western Kentucky is the top team in the CUSA with 14.3 fast break points.

The Aggies are 8-7 in conference play. New Mexico State ranks ninth in the CUSA with 19.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 7.5.

Western Kentucky averages 72.3 points, 9.3 more per game than the 63.0 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Western Kentucky gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead is averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Hilltoppers. Gilvin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Molly Kaiser is averaging 20.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Gassama is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.