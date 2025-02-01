New Mexico State visits Western Kentucky after Lander’s 28-point outing

New Mexico State Aggies (12-9, 5-3 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-8, 4-4 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -3; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on New Mexico State after Khristian Lander scored 28 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-74 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Hilltoppers are 10-2 on their home court. Western Kentucky averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Aggies are 5-3 in conference matchups. New Mexico State has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Western Kentucky averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

The Hilltoppers and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrone Marshall is averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Don McHenry is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Christian Cook is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Aggies. Peter Filipovity is averaging 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

