New Mexico State visits Jacksonville State following Pierre’s 34-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (13-12, 6-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (18-8, 10-3 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays New Mexico State after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 34 points in Jacksonville State’s 70-68 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks are 11-0 on their home court. Jacksonville State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Pierre averaging 6.9.

The Aggies are 6-6 against conference opponents. New Mexico State has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Jacksonville State makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). New Mexico State has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists for the Gamecocks. Quel’Ron House is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Christian Cook is averaging 13.6 points for the Aggies. Zawdie Jackson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.