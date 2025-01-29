New Mexico State takes on Middle Tennessee on 3-game slide

New Mexico State Aggies (11-9, 4-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (14-6, 5-2 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Middle Tennessee.

The Blue Raiders have gone 8-1 at home. Middle Tennessee ranks ninth in the CUSA with 12.2 assists per game led by Jlynn Counter averaging 3.3.

The Aggies are 4-3 in conference games. New Mexico State is ninth in the CUSA scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

The Blue Raiders and Aggies meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Essam Mostafa is averaging 13.4 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Christian Cook is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 14.6 points. Peter Filipovity is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.