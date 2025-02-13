New Mexico State plays Liberty following Kaiser’s 30-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (12-11, 5-5 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (16-6, 9-2 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on Liberty after Molly Kaiser scored 30 points in New Mexico State’s 85-60 victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Flames are 9-1 in home games. Liberty averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 5-5 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Liberty averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.0 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Smuda is averaging 12.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and two blocks for the Flames. Emma Hess is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kaiser is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.