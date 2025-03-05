New Mexico State hosts Bradley and Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (14-13, 7-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (15-14, 8-8 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits New Mexico State after Paris Bradley scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 76-55 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Aggies have gone 9-3 at home. New Mexico State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lady Techsters are 7-9 against conference opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 18.3 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when winning the turnover battle.

New Mexico State is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.2% Louisiana Tech allows to opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than New Mexico State gives up.

The Aggies and Lady Techsters meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Kaiser is averaging 20.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

Bradley is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 3-7, averaging 62.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.