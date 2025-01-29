New Mexico State hosts Boldyreva and Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Raiders (14-6, 6-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (10-10, 3-4 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits New Mexico State after Anastasiia Boldyreva scored 22 points in Middle Tennessee’s 61-43 victory over the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Aggies have gone 6-2 at home. New Mexico State ranks ninth in the CUSA with 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Lucia Yenes averaging 5.0.

The Raiders have gone 6-1 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is second in the CUSA with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Boldyreva averaging 7.3.

New Mexico State scores 65.6 points, 11.8 more per game than the 53.8 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than New Mexico State allows.

The Aggies and Raiders meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fanta Gassama is averaging 10.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Molly Kaiser is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games.

Boldyreva is averaging 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Raiders. Ta’Mia Scott is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.