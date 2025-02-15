New Mexico State faces Florida International, aims to halt 3-game slide

Florida International Panthers (8-17, 2-10 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (12-12, 5-6 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State aims to end its three-game skid when the Aggies take on Florida International.

The Aggies are 7-5 in home games. New Mexico State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 2-10 against CUSA opponents. Florida International has a 3-14 record against teams over .500.

New Mexico State is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Peter Filipovity is shooting 44.3% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

Dashon Gittens is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.3 points and 1.5 steals. Jayden Brewer is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 67.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.