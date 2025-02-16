New Mexico plays Utah State following Dent’s 20-point game

Utah State Aggies (22-3, 12-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (21-4, 13-1 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -5.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays Utah State after Donovan Dent scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 71-67 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Lobos have gone 13-1 at home. New Mexico is seventh in college basketball with 40.7 points in the paint led by Dent averaging 10.5.

The Aggies are 12-2 in MWC play. Utah State is sixth in the MWC allowing 69.4 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

New Mexico’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dent is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Lobos. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ian Martinez is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.9 points for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.