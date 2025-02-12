New Mexico hosts Thompson and Boise State

Boise State Broncos (15-10, 5-7 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-12, 6-6 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays New Mexico after Tatum Thompson scored 21 points in Boise State’s 67-61 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Lobos are 9-8 on their home court. New Mexico is 7-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncos are 5-7 in conference play. Boise State ranks sixth in the MWC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Abby Muse averaging 2.2.

New Mexico averages 71.4 points, 7.3 more per game than the 64.1 Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 70.1 points per game, 1.1 more than the 69.0 New Mexico allows to opponents.

The Lobos and Broncos face off Thursday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viane Cumber averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Destinee Hooks is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Natalie Pasco is scoring 12.6 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Broncos. Thompson is averaging 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.