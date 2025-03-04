New Mexico hosts Smith and Air Force

Air Force Falcons (17-12, 7-10 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (17-13, 10-7 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits New Mexico after Madison Smith scored 28 points in Air Force’s 75-68 victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Lobos are 11-8 in home games. New Mexico has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Falcons are 7-10 in conference play. Air Force is sixth in the MWC scoring 66.3 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

New Mexico averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 66.3 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 68.6 New Mexico gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viane Cumber is averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lobos. Destinee Hooks is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Milahnie Perry is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Falcons. Keelie O’Hollaren is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.