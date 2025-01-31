New Mexico hosts San Diego State after Cumber’s 23-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (15-7, 4-5 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-9, 6-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts San Diego State after Viane Cumber scored 23 points in New Mexico’s 89-80 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Lobos are 9-6 in home games. New Mexico ranks second in the MWC with 15.0 assists per game led by Alyssa Hargrove averaging 3.9.

The Aztecs are 4-5 in MWC play. San Diego State is fifth in the MWC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Cali Clark averaging 3.3.

New Mexico averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargrove is averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Lobos. Cumber is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Adryana Quezada is averaging 11 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Aztecs. Natalia Martinez is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.